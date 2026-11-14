Nvidia CEO race: Could Jensen Huang's children succeed him? Full list of potential contenders

Jensen Huang's exit as chief executive officer (CEO) of Nvidia after revelations of three extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China, has raised speculation about its new CEO.

Huang, who co-founded the company in 1993, has remained at its helm for more than three decades, making the prospect of finding his replacement a significant challenge for the board.

Several names have emerged as possible contenders, including Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, data centre head Ian Buck and leaders from rival semiconductor companies such as Arm and AMD.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who are the potential candidates to succeed Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Internal contenders include interim CEO Colette Kress, data centre head Ian Buck and senior adviser Jay Puri. External names discussed include Arm CEO Rene Haas and AMD CEO Lisa Su, though the reports do not confirm that all are formally being considered. 2 Could Jensen Huang’s children become Nvidia’s next CEO? ⌵ Madison and Spencer Huang both work at Nvidia, and Madison has held a senior product marketing role. Huang has said either child would have to earn the position; Madison was previously viewed as a possible longer-term successor, not an immediate replacement. 3 Who is Nvidia’s interim CEO while it searches for Jensen Huang’s successor? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress was appointed acting or interim CEO after Huang’s departure. The board is also reported to have considered appointing an interim leader before choosing a permanent successor. 4 Why is Ian Buck considered a potential Nvidia CEO successor? ⌵ Buck leads Nvidia’s data centre business and has been with the company for around 20 years. He is recognised for his contribution to CUDA and is reported to have the technical understanding needed to oversee Nvidia’s product portfolio. 5 Has Nvidia approached Rene Haas about succeeding Jensen Huang? ⌵ The Financial Times reported that Nvidia’s board approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor. The report said there was no guarantee he would be offered the job or accept it.

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia's board has hired an external firm to assess potential candidates for the top position. The Financial Times (FT), meanwhile, reported that a company insider said the board was also weighing the possibility of appointing an interim CEO before selecting a permanent successor.

Colette Kress Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named acting CEO on Thursday as the company looks for a permanent replacement. Kress is familiar with the company's operations and has established strong relationships with Wall Street, having led its earnings conference calls. However, the 59-year-old does not have the extensive technical background that may be required to lead a company at the forefront of artificial intelligence development, according to New York Times.

Ian Buck Another potential internal successor is Ian Buck, who leads Nvidia's data centre business.

Buck has been associated with the chipmaker for around 20 years and is recognised for his contribution to CUDA, Nvidia's software platform that powers its AI chips.

According to two company sources cited by the Financial Times, Buck enjoys considerable respect within the organisation and has the technical understanding required to oversee Nvidia's broad product portfolio.

Jay Puri Indian-origin Jay Puri joined the tech giant in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. He was later elevated to the position of Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations.

In August 2026, he stepped down from his executive role and took on the position of senior adviser, which he currently holds. Puri has spent 21 years at Nvidia, and played a crucial role in handling its business across different nations.

Other Senior Executives Other senior executives who could potentially be considered include General Counsel Tim Teter, Chief Operations Officer Debora Shoquist and worldwide field operations chief Nick Parker. Teter, in particular, has been involved in Nvidia's efforts to lobby Washington over restrictions on AI chip exports.

Tim Cook US President Donald Trump quickly put forward Tim Cook, who recently stepped down as Apple's CEO, as an apparent choice to succeed Huang. However, Cook has had limited involvement in the artificial intelligence boom. At 66, he is also older than most executives appointed to head major publicly listed companies.

Rene Haas Nvidia's board may also look beyond its existing leadership team while deciding on a permanent replacement.

Arm chief executive Rene Haas is among the external names reportedly discussed by analysts, according to the Financial Times. Haas has previously worked at Nvidia, giving him an understanding of the company and its operations before he took charge of Arm.

AMD CEO Lisa Su is another potential contender. As the head of one of Nvidia's biggest competitors, Su has experience steering a major semiconductor company through challenging business conditions.

The Financial Times has identified both Haas and Su as possible external choices. However, there has been no confirmation that either executive is formally being considered for the position.

Bringing in an outside candidate could provide Nvidia's board with an alternative if it concludes that none of the company's existing executives is ready to take over from Huang.

Could Jensen Huang's children become Nvidia's next CEO? The succession discussion has also included Huang's children, Madison and Spencer, as potential candidates for the company's longer-term leadership.

Madison joined Nvidia as an intern approximately six years ago and has since moved into a senior product marketing role. According to two sources cited by the Financial Times, she was previously seen as a possible successor, although not as an immediate replacement for her father.

She has also travelled internationally with Huang, including during his latest visit to Europe. His son, Spencer Huang, is also employed at Nvidia.

However, Huang has indicated that family ties alone would not be enough to secure either child the top position. Speaking to Bloomberg last month, he said either of his children would have to earn the CEO position.