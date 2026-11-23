Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas has committed to staying with the British chip designer until 2033, potentially closing the door on one of the leading candidates being considered for the top job at Nvidia following Jensen Huang’s sudden departure.

Rene Haas, who was reportedly approached by executive recruiters working on Nvidia’s leadership succession, has extended his contract with Arm. The announcement on Monday reinforced his commitment to the chip designing company at a time when speculation over Jensen Huang’s replacement as Nvidia CEO has put the spotlight on some of the semiconductor industry’s most prominent executives.

Rene Haas, 64, will also become vice chairman of SoftBank Group, Arm’s largest shareholder, from December 1, the company said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How long has Rene Haas committed to staying at Arm? ⌵ Haas extended his contract with Arm through 2033, saying he is committed to realizing the company’s potential. 2 What new role will Rene Haas take at SoftBank? ⌵ Haas will become vice chairman of SoftBank Group, Arm’s largest shareholder, from December 1. 3 Why was Rene Haas considered a potential Nvidia CEO candidate? ⌵ Haas spent seven years at Nvidia, where he became vice president and general manager of its computing products business. His experience at both Nvidia and Arm made him a prominent name in succession discussions. 4 Does Rene Haas’s extended Arm contract affect the Nvidia CEO succession? ⌵ His commitment to Arm through 2033 could close the door on a move to Nvidia. Nvidia later reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately. 5 What has Rene Haas overseen as CEO of Arm? ⌵ Haas became Arm’s CEO in 2022 and oversaw its return to public markets through a Nasdaq listing in 2023, which valued the company at around $65 billion.

“I’ve never been more confident about Arm’s future. I’m incredibly proud of what we’re building and wholly committed to realising Arm’s full potential for many years to come,” Haas said in a statement.

Why Rene Haas was seen as a strong candidate for Nvidia CEO Rene Haas had emerged as a potential successor to Huang partly because of his long association with Nvidia. He spent seven years at the US chipmaker, eventually becoming vice president and general manager of its computing products business.

He joined Arm in 2013 and took over as its chief executive in 2022. His experience at both companies made him a prominent name in discussions about Nvidia’s next leader.

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The Financial Times had earlier reported that Nvidia’s board had approached Rene Haas as part of its search for a successor. Executive recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles was also reported to have contacted him.

Other names being discussed as potential candidates include Nvidia vice president Ian Buck, Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su and Apple chief hardware officer Johny Srouji.

Nvidia’s finance chief Colette Kress is currently handling interim CEO responsibilities.

What Rene Haas has achieved at Arm Since becoming CEO, Rene Haas has overseen a significant chapter in Arm’s growth, including its return to public markets in 2023 through a Nasdaq listing that valued the company at around $65 billion.

Arm develops and licenses processor designs used in smartphones, personal computers, data centres and connected devices. Its technology also plays an important role in Nvidia’s broader semiconductor ecosystem.

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Haas has also taken on a wider role within SoftBank. He joined the Japanese conglomerate’s board and took charge of its international business in April.

His appointment as vice chairman from December 1 further strengthens his responsibilities within the SoftBank group.

Nvidia faces a challenging leadership transition Finding a successor to Jensen Huang is no ordinary corporate transition. He led Nvidia for more than three decades, transforming it from a company best known for graphics chips used in video games into one of the world's most influential artificial intelligence companies.

Under his leadership, Nvidia's shares surged by roughly 700,000%, making it the world's most valuable company at its peak. Huang was also known for maintaining close control over the business, with around 60 executives reporting directly to him.

His departure has left investors watching closely for signs of how the company will navigate its next phase. The board has reportedly ruled out bringing him back, despite calls from several prominent supporters, including US President Donald Trump.