Companies selling Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips have warned neocloud providers that they will lose access to the semiconductors if any part of their computing capacity is rented out to Chinese companies, CNBC reported.

The warning came after the Trump administration announced new restrictions to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced AI chips remotely through data centres located outside China.

Two people familiar with the matter told CNBC that chip sellers communicated the warning to neocloud companies after the announcement.

Restrictions by Bureau of Industry and Security

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What do the new US restrictions mean for Chinese access to Nvidia GPUs in overseas data centres? ⌵ The restrictions require covered overseas data centres to obtain a US licence to provide significant computing capacity powered by advanced US chips to Chinese companies. They aim to close the remote-access route that let Chinese customers use Nvidia GPUs without importing them into China. 2 Why did the US introduce licensing rules for renting Nvidia computing power to Chinese companies? ⌵ Earlier export controls restricted direct sales of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to China, but Chinese firms could still rent computing power from data centres abroad. The new rule is intended to close that loophole and limit indirect access to advanced computing technology. 3 How can overseas data centres keep serving Chinese customers with advanced Nvidia chips? ⌵ Covered operators need to obtain a US Commerce Department licence. Operators already providing covered services when the rule took effect have 90 days to secure a licence or stop serving Chinese customers. 4 Will Nvidia chip sellers lose access to advanced GPUs if their customers rent capacity to Chinese firms? ⌵ Chip sellers have warned neocloud providers that they could lose access to advanced GPUs if any of their computing capacity is rented to Chinese companies. The new rule extends restrictions across the supply chain, affecting chip sellers as well as providers leasing computing capacity. 5 Who could buy Nvidia GPUs originally intended for Chinese customers? ⌵ Chip sellers and data-centre operators are seeking alternative buyers, including US companies. However, the articles note that replacing Chinese customers may be challenging if demand elsewhere does not absorb the available capacity.

The restrictions were introduced through an interim final rule issued by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which came into effect on November 19. The rule seeks to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to rent computing capacity powered by Nvidia's advanced chips in overseas data centres.

Earlier US export controls had effectively barred the sale of Nvidia's most advanced chips to Chinese companies and their import into China. However, companies could still access the technology by renting computing power from data centres in other countries.

Before the latest restrictions, Nvidia had said it would not sell chips to customers that rented out more than 50% of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies, CNBC reported.

The new rule extends restrictions across the supply chain, affecting both chip sellers and neocloud providers that lease computing capacity to customers.

Nvidia chip sellers look for alternative buyers The restrictions have also prompted companies selling Nvidia chips to seek new buyers for their GPUs, according to CNBC.

Two of those sources said sellers appeared to be looking for buyers for chips originally intended for data centres where Chinese companies would rent computing capacity.

The developments come as neocloud stocks face renewed pressure amid investor concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC's Squawk Box that the new BIS rule was designed to close loopholes involving indirect access to advanced computing technology, including through smuggling and remote access to data centres in third countries.

Nvidia flags proposed US law on cloud access Nvidia has also warned customers about the proposed Remote Access Security Act, which has passed the US House of Representatives but is awaiting Senate approval.