Nvidia close to becoming first trillion-dollar chip firm after stellar forecast2 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Nvidia's rosy earnings also sparked a rally in the chip sector and AI-focused firms, lifting stock markets from Japan to Europe
Nvidia Corp soared about 25% on Thursday to near a market value of $1 trillion after its stellar forecast showed that Wall Street has yet to price in the game-changing potential of AI spending.
