Nvidia disruption, likely Democratic shift on data centres could impact AI investments, say experts. Who is set to gain?

Trouble within artificial intelligence major Nvidia and potential shift in policy towards data centres by Democratic leaders in the United States is expected to reshape the sector, investment experts told CNBC.

Speaking to the channel on its ‘ETF Edge’ segment, experts said the Nvidia fiasco and Democrat-led limits on data-center construction could redirect AI investment towards other chipmakers and Big Tech firms with available computing capacity.

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‘Big Tech ends up as the winner’ According to Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments, which manages the Magnificent Seven ETF, while investors may be looking for areas outside of Big Tech, the environment is such that “net-net Big Tech ends up as the winner once again”.

How so? He noted that when it comes to investment in the AI space, if investors lose trust in Nvidia, will shift to other chipmakers.

“If we get into an environment where people can’t trust … Nvidia, they’re going to look for other sources for these chips because they need them. In a weird way, (hyperscalers) may continue to benefit from this because they have the compute available. it’s going to be more valuable if the demand is there,” Mazza said.

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Does long-term growth outlook for AI remain strong? Further, also speaking to the channel, Dan Ives, Partner and MD at Yorkville Ives said that even in case of distress with Nvidia, the market remains optimistic about other big chipmakers — namely Alphabet and AMD. He co-created the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF at Wedbush Securities while in position as MD and global head of technology research last year.

In a note to investors, Ives said that Nvidia “remains the clear leader” given that the firm is “roughly 2-3 years ahead of the nearest competitor” and demand is unlikely to be affected by founder Jensen Huang's exit as CEO.

Democrat-led policy changes: Who will gain? to impact AI, chip demand Further, Mazza told the channel that any potential policy changes from a Democrat led Congress would only increase demand for AI chips as the first to be impacted will likely be the data centre buildouts.

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Ives pegged that between 10%, and 15-20% of data centre plans could fall through, noting that demand still outstrips supply four to one. “The compute is just that much more valuable in the capacity today than it was a week ago. So, I could argue just more and more bullish, strong, get stronger,” he stated.

“The game is going to change for Big Tech. It will slow it down. But there’s no overbuild, no bubble concerns. And I view that as actually a positive thing,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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