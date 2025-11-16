Nvidia helped spark the AI rally. Its earnings could revive it.
Summary
The chip maker blew the AI trade wide open in the spring of 2023. It might need to do it again.
Nvidia’s earnings report in the spring of 2023, months after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, marked the start of a new era for both the chip maker and the broader market’s awareness of the likely effects of artificial intelligence.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story