In the first all hands meeting after founder and former CEO Jensen Huang's exit, Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress on Wednesday told employees that the company will bring forward pay raises and additional stock grants to December. Reports mention that this move by the chipmaker is to retain its engineering talent who would want to move out after Huang's resignation and board not wanting him to return again.

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At an all-hands meeting, Kress sought to reassure employees that the company's technology roadmap and customer relationships remained intact, Business Insider reported.

However, higher compensation may not be enough to prevent engineers from leaving, particularly as competitors look to take advantage of the turmoil at one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

According to a Business Insider report, one employee who attended the meeting said improved compensation was an attractive short-term incentive but questioned whether it would be sufficient to retain talent over the longer term. Nvidia's strong stock performance over the past decade has already made many long-serving employees millionaires, giving some of them considerable financial flexibility.

Why retaining Nvidia's engineers is critical The retention challenge is emerging as a major concern for investors because Nvidia's competitive advantage depends heavily on its engineering talent and ability to develop successive generations of AI chips and related technologies.

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Business Insider quoted investment professional Christopher Brown of Synovus as warning that Nvidia's dependence on a concentrated set of products creates risks if key technical employees leave.

Brad Gastwirth, head of research at Circular Technology, told the publication that the departure of even five to 10 senior technical leaders could have a disproportionate impact, particularly if they are responsible for major architectural decisions or product transitions.

Nvidia's rivals, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom, major cloud-computing companies and AI startups, could seek to recruit engineers affected by the leadership uncertainty.

The concern is not limited to the loss of individual employees. Nvidia's ability to develop future generations of AI technology depends on specialised expertise, institutional knowledge and coordination across its chip, software and systems businesses.

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Huang's departure triggers employee backlash Huang's exit has prompted an unusually strong reaction from employees, investors and prominent technology leaders, with thousands of Nvidia workers reportedly backing calls for his return.

Business Insider reported that employees had signed an open letter seeking his reinstatement, while some publicly criticised the board's decision.

Elon Musk also backed the former CEO, saying that many employees had remained at Nvidia despite receiving higher offers elsewhere because of their personal loyalty to Huang.

Huang himself said he would be honoured to return if the board approved his reinstatement. In a statement, he cited calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers asking him to come back.

However, the campaign has not changed the board's position, according to Reuters. The Nvidia board was not considering bringing Huang back as CEO.

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More than 180,200 people had signed a petition seeking his return, Reuters reported. The campaign also attracted support from influential technology executives and investors, including Musk.

Why Nvidia's board is unlikely to rush a decision The leadership crisis is complicated by investigations into Huang's personal relationships and suspected Chinese intelligence links involving a Chinese businesswoman. Reuters reported that US intelligence agencies were examining the extent of her relationship with China's Ministry of State Security and whether information had been passed to Beijing.

According to sources cited by Reuters, evidence gathered so far suggested she was likely an intelligence asset who shared information rather than a fully trained spy.

The uncertainty has divided investors over whether Huang should return before the investigations are completed. Some shareholders and governance experts have warned that reinstating him prematurely could expose Nvidia to further legal and reputational risks.

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The board is looking at both internal and external candidates for a permanent successor, Business Insider reported.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.