Artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia Corporation this week raised its sales forecast for 2027 and sought to assure investors that the company will continue to thrive after the departure of longtime leader Jensen Huang, Bloomberg reported.

“Our supply is growing, our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed. We’ve got this,” Interim CEO Colette Kress told analysts on Tuesday.

Speaking to CNBC, Vivek Arya, senior semiconductor analyst at the Bank of America Securities (BofA) called Jensen Huang “irreplaceable” and “singular” but added that the former CEO “set up the foundation of a very strong enterprise”.

Notably, the company has also promised to improve access to critical supplies and added $150 billion to its stock-buyback program, the Bloomberg report added. Nvidia stock rose 2.7% to $159.66 on Wednesday following the earnings report. It is down 17% this year.

Experts speak: Can Nvidia thrive post Jensen Huang? Nvidia has estimated revenue will grow 75% in the next fiscal, up from a previous forecast of 70%, and that sales will be $130 billion in the Q4FY27, (+/-)3%. Analysts had estimated $125.3 billion on average.

Matt Bryson, analyst at Wedbush Securities noted that Nvidia’s confidence in demand hasn’t wavered since its previous earnings, but sceptical investors may still be hard to win over. “I don’t know if it changes people’s opinions,” he said.

Daniel Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, told the publication that while the “cards of doubt seemed stacked so high. However, from a bird’s-eye view it was a solid 3Q27 print”, adding that “concerns surrounding Nvidia shares will most likely keep the shares range-bound”.

Noting that demand far outstrips supply for Nvidia, Arya commended Huang for setting “up the foundation of a very strong enterprise”. He noted, “There is a muti-year roadmap that is in place and they have competitive moats across product design, systems and software and what we heard (earnings call) is not just the company executing very well in his absence but also showing strong growth outlook for next year.”

Arya pointed out that while people were expecting Nvidia to cut or skip guidance, the company has raised growth guidance from 70% to 75% for next year. “This tells me pricing power is very strong,” he added.

According to Arya, sign that employees are coming together and “rooting for the company's success, suppliers and top customers including TSMC visiting and issuing statements of support, points to “an exceptionally strong demand, supply and execution environment”.

Will succession crisis make or break Nvidia? “Even a blockbuster earnings beat can’t shift the spotlight away from Nvidia’s leadership crisis. The situation is still in flux,” E-marketer analyst Jacob Bourne said in a note, it added.

On Thursday, Moody's lowered Nvidia’s credit-rating outlook from positive to stable, citing governance concerns. This likely means that Nvidia’s Aa1 credit grade, the second-highest investment-grade rating, is unlikely to get a boost over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody’s said in a statement.

In a note, analyst Raj Joshi wrote that Huang’s exit “has introduced uncertainty about the company’s business strategy and financial policies,” but Nvidia’s market leadership and financial position remain “exceptionally strong.”

Bryson too, was fairly optimistic, stating, “Nvidia is more than one person. You can still have a successful Nvidia without Jensen. You just have to be so careful who you recruit.”

(With inputs from Bloomberg)