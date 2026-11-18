Days after Jensen Huang resigned as the chief executive officer of Nvidia following his public acknowledgement of being unfaithful to his wife, reports of three extramarital relationships emerged, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect is an intelligence asset for Beijing's Ministry of State Security (MSS). The other two were reportedly with Nvidia employees. The chipmaking company has now hired Heidrick & Struggles, an executive search firm, to lead the hunt for its next CEO, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's finance chief Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO. Huang reportedly expressed his willingness to return to the company, but the board said it is not considering reinstating him. The chipmaker plans to consider both internal and external candidates for the position. The search is being overseen by Jeff Sanders, co-managing partner of Heidrick & Struggles' global CEO and board directors practice.

One person familiar with the discussions told the Journal that Rene Haas, who heads British chip designer Arm, is among those being considered for the role.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Nvidia hire Heidrick & Struggles? ⌵ Nvidia retained the executive search firm to lead its search for a permanent CEO after Jensen Huang resigned. The company is considering both internal and external candidates. 2 Who is leading Nvidia’s CEO search? ⌵ Jeff Sanders, co-managing partner of Heidrick & Struggles’ global CEO and board directors practice, is overseeing the search. 3 Who is serving as Nvidia’s interim CEO? ⌵ Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent leader. 4 Who are the potential candidates to become Nvidia’s next CEO? ⌵ Arm chief Rene Haas has been reported as one possible candidate. Colette Kress and other internal and external executives have also been mentioned as potential contenders. 5 Will Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ No. Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said the board does not intend to reinstate Huang, despite Huang saying he would be willing to return if the board decided it was in the company’s best interest.

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Heidrick & Struggles has a long track record of helping some of the world's biggest companies identify and appoint senior leaders.

Here's all you need to know about Heidrick & Struggles The company's website describes it as an industry leader that serves other industry leaders. It says, "Heidrick & Struggles is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions. We have worked with more than 70% of Fortune 1000 companies in virtually every sector and industry around the world."

It adds, "For all of the services we offer, we employ data-driven methodologies honed through decades of relationships and engagements with the world's largest organizations. Our expertise enables our clients to find the world's best leaders, create diverse and inclusive cultures, and transform their teams to achieve the highest levels of profitability and performance."

Heidrick & Struggles helps companies identify, assess and recruit senior executives for key leadership positions, including CEOs and board members. It also advises businesses on leadership development, organisational culture and succession planning.

The company was founded in 1953 by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles, who launched the firm in Chicago. It was among the first companies in the executive search industry. During the 1960s, it expanded its offices across the US before opening its first international office in the United Kingdom in 1968.

Between 1970 and 1979, the firm added nine offices across three continents, including Boston, Brussels, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, Mexico City, Paris and Zurich.

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Heidrick & Struggles became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock market in 1999. In 2025, it returned to private ownership following its acquisition by a consortium of investors led by Advent International and Corvex Private Equity.

A look at some of top executives placed by Heidrick & Struggles Some of the prominent executives associated with the firm's executive search assignments include Eric Schmidt, who became Google's CEO in 2001; Charles E. Haldeman Jr, who became Freddie Mac's CEO in 2009; and Satya Nadella, who was appointed Microsoft's CEO in 2014.