Nvidia has brought in executive recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles to oversee the search for its next chief executive, according to The Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the development.

Finance chief Colette Kress is currently running the company on an interim basis. Nvidia has said it will consider both internal executives and candidates from outside the company for the top job.

Cofounder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang stepped down on 12 November following disclosures about alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy and another with a company employee.

Who Are Heidrick & Struggles? Founded in Chicago in 1953 by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles, Heidrick & Struggles is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm that helps companies recruit senior executives, including chief executives and board members.

Over its more than seven-decade history, it has expanded internationally and worked with major companies across industries. The firm also advises businesses on leadership development, succession planning and organisational change.

The firm specialises in finding candidates for some of the most senior positions in business, using its global network to identify and assess both active jobseekers and executives who may not be looking to move. Its CEO and Board of Directors practice focuses on leadership appointments and succession planning.

Jensen Huang Open to Return, But Nvidia Board Not Keen Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said he would be willing to return to the company if its board believes his comeback would be in shareholders’ and the company’s best interests. However, the board is not currently considering the proposal.

In a statement on Tuesday, Huang said he had received calls from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners and customers urging him to return following his departure last week. He added that he would be honoured to take up the role again if the board asked him to.

Huang’s exit followed revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman under investigation over suspected links to Chinese espionage.

Since his departure, several prominent figures have backed the idea of his return. US President Donald Trump said he would not oppose a comeback, adding that many people believed Huang should resume the role.

Investment firms Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management have also urged Nvidia’s board to take a measured approach to choosing its next leader, including considering Huang’s possible return. Their leaders, Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, cited his long record of success and the uncertainty surrounding the company’s leadership transition.

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk has also voiced support for Huang’s return.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which recruitment firm is helping Nvidia find its next CEO? ⌵ Nvidia has brought in executive recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles to oversee the search for its next chief executive, according to The Wall Street Journal. 2 Who is Nvidia's interim CEO during the search? ⌵ Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is running the company on an interim basis while it searches for a permanent CEO. 3 Will Nvidia consider internal and external candidates for CEO? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia has said it will consider both executives from within the company and candidates from outside it. 4 Why is Nvidia searching for a new CEO? ⌵ Cofounder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang stepped down on November 12 following disclosures about alleged personal relationships. Nvidia has since begun looking for a permanent successor. 5 Could Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang has said he would be willing to return if Nvidia's board believes it is in the company's best interests. The board's decision would determine whether he returns.