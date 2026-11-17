Nvidia has brought in executive recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles to oversee the search for its next chief executive, according to The Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the development.

Finance chief Colette Kress is currently running the company on an interim basis. Nvidia has said it will consider both internal executives and candidates from outside the company for the top job.

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Cofounder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang stepped down on 12 November following disclosures about alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy and another with a company employee.

Who Are Heidrick & Struggles? Founded in Chicago in 1953 by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles, Heidrick & Struggles is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm that helps companies recruit senior executives, including chief executives and board members.

Over its more than seven-decade history, it has expanded internationally and worked with major companies across industries. The firm also advises businesses on leadership development, succession planning and organisational change.

The firm specialises in finding candidates for some of the most senior positions in business, using its global network to identify and assess both active jobseekers and executives who may not be looking to move. Its CEO and Board of Directors practice focuses on leadership appointments and succession planning.

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Jensen Huang Open to Return, But Nvidia Board Not Keen Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said he would be willing to return to the company if its board believes his comeback would be in shareholders’ and the company’s best interests. However, the board is not currently considering the proposal.

In a statement on Tuesday, Huang said he had received calls from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners and customers urging him to return following his departure last week. He added that he would be honoured to take up the role again if the board asked him to.

Huang’s exit followed revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman under investigation over suspected links to Chinese espionage.

Since his departure, several prominent figures have backed the idea of his return. US President Donald Trump said he would not oppose a comeback, adding that many people believed Huang should resume the role.

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Investment firms Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management have also urged Nvidia’s board to take a measured approach to choosing its next leader, including considering Huang’s possible return. Their leaders, Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, cited his long record of success and the uncertainty surrounding the company’s leadership transition.

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk has also voiced support for Huang’s return.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which recruitment firm is helping Nvidia find its next CEO? ⌵ Nvidia has brought in executive recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles to oversee the search for its next chief executive, according to The Wall Street Journal. 2 Who is Nvidia's interim CEO during the search? ⌵ Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is running the company on an interim basis while it searches for a permanent CEO. 3 Will Nvidia consider internal and external candidates for CEO? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia has said it will consider both executives from within the company and candidates from outside it. 4 Why is Nvidia searching for a new CEO? ⌵ Cofounder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang stepped down on November 12 following disclosures about alleged personal relationships. Nvidia has since begun looking for a permanent successor. 5 Could Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang has said he would be willing to return if Nvidia's board believes it is in the company's best interests. The board's decision would determine whether he returns.

(More to come…)

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.