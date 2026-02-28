Nvidia plans to unveil a new processor specially tailored to help OpenAI and other customers build faster, more efficient tools, a major shake-up to its business that is poised to reset the AI race.
Nvidia plans new chip to speed AI processing, shake up computing market
SummaryUnder pressure from rivals, the chip giant is set to offer a new product focused on rapid processing of AI queries for ‘inference’ demand.
Nvidia plans to unveil a new processor specially tailored to help OpenAI and other customers build faster, more efficient tools, a major shake-up to its business that is poised to reset the AI race.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More