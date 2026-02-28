Nvidia plans new chip to speed AI processing, shake up computing market

AI inference computing is divided into two main tasks: pre-fill, or the process by which a model interprets a user prompt, and decode, by which the model generates a response, one word at a time. Pre-fill is usually the faster of the two processes, while decode tends to be especially slow, for larger AI models.Coding applications have emerged as one of the most important—and profitable—uses of enterprise AI, with Anthropic’s Claude Code generally regarded as the market leader. But Anthropic relies primarily on chips designed by Amazon Web Services and Alphabet’s Google Cloud unit, rather than by Nvidia, to power its models.