Nvidia introduces first PCs designed for AI agents

Nvidia unveiled the first personal laptop computers designed for running artificial-intelligence “agents,” using a newly designed version of the company’s signature AI chips.
The new PCs will be as slim as 14 millimeters thick, and the lightest will weigh less than 3 pounds. To start, Nvidia will work with six manufacturers—Dell Technologies, Lenovo Group, Microsoft, HP, Asus and MSI—to build the laptops.To power the new computers, Nvidia is introducing the RTX Spark, which it described as “the most efficient PC chip ever built.” Eventually, there will be 30 laptop models and about 10 desktop models using the new chips, developed from Nvidia’s graphics-processing unit.
PCs that use the chip will be “targeted at creators, AI developers and gamers” and priced at the premium end of the market, said Mark Aevermann, Nvidia’s senior director of product development.