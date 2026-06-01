Nvidia introduces first PCs designed for AI agents

The new PCs will be as slim as 14 millimeters thick, and the lightest will weigh less than 3 pounds. To start, Nvidia will work with six manufacturers—Dell Technologies, Lenovo Group, Microsoft, HP, Asus and MSI—to build the laptops.To power the new computers, Nvidia is introducing the RTX Spark, which it described as “the most efficient PC chip ever built.” Eventually, there will be 30 laptop models and about 10 desktop models using the new chips, developed from Nvidia’s graphics-processing unit.