Nvidia keeps its old chips selling hot

Nvidia has become a very different company over the past year. Its fiscal first-quarter report a year ago was the first to make clear just how much demand for AI systems was going to remake its fortunes. Since then, Nvidia’s annual revenue has tripled to its current level just under $80 billion through the last quarter, and that is almost entirely on the back of its data center segment that sells those AI chips to cloud giants, enterprises and now even national governments trying to build their own sovereign AI networks. Data-center revenue hit $22.6 billion in the latest quarter—more than five times its size a year ago.