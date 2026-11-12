Nvidia may oust Jensen Huang after second affair with employee, board working with outside firm to identify successor

The board of Nvidia, the second-most valuable company in the world, is preparing to oust its co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang after US media reports claimed that he was involved in an extramarital affair with a senior executive who reported to him. The New York Times on Wednesday reported that Huang had an affair with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.

According to the NYT, Huang and Powell were reportedly captured on camera being affectionate with one another at a hotel in San Jose, California, in March.

Nvidia board looking for Jensen Huang's successor The bombshell allegation comes at a time when the Nvidia board was already conducting an independent investigation into the 63-year-old after he, in an email to employees, admitted to infidelity. US intelligence believes that the Chinese executive, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, with whom the Nvidia CEO had the affair, was a Chinese spy.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Is Nvidia’s board planning to replace Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board is reportedly working with an outside firm to identify potential successors after reports of a second affair. The articles do not say that the board has made a final decision to remove Huang. 2 Who could succeed Jensen Huang at Nvidia? ⌵ No successor has been identified in the articles. Nvidia’s board is reportedly considering potential replacements, including the possibility of appointing a temporary CEO while it searches for a permanent one. 3 Why could it be difficult for Nvidia to find a successor to Jensen Huang? ⌵ Huang co-founded Nvidia and has been its only CEO since its founding in 1993. The articles say he has no obvious successor and maintains close control over the company. 4 What prompted Nvidia’s board to consider replacing Jensen Huang? ⌵ Reports of Huang’s alleged affair with senior executive Kimberly Powell came as the board was already investigating his admitted infidelity. The board is reportedly weighing his future at the company. 5 Has Nvidia’s board decided to appoint an interim CEO? ⌵ The board is reportedly considering a temporary chief while it searches for a permanent successor. The articles do not report that an interim CEO has been appointed.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Nvidia board is set to meet as early as Wednesday (local time) to determine Huang's future in one of the most consequential companies in the AI boom.

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia's board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential replacements for Huang following reports of the second extramarital affair. The report, which cited a person familiar with the situation, said that the board is considering the idea of naming a temporary chief while searching for a permanent one.

Who will succeed Jensen Huang? The report added that Huang’s affair with Powell has left the Nvidia board with a difficult option: ousting the founder and only person ever to have run Nvidia, firing an executive who — at least until recently — had commanded widespread respect of shareholders and customers alike and oversaw a more than 700,000% surge in the company’s share price.

Many analysts have argued that Nvidia’s board may have a tough time finding a successor to Huang, the company’s co-founder and CEO and the only person to have ran the chipmaker since its founding in 1993.

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Huang has no obvious successor and owns about 3.6% of Nvidia's stock. He also has dozens of direct reports, underscoring the tight control he maintains over the company.