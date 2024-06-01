Nvidia may surpass Apple as world's second-most valuable company due to boost from AI applications
Due to AI adoption, Nvidia could surpass Apple as the world's second-most valuable company. Apple lost the No. 1 spot to Microsoft, facing weak iPhone demand—it was last valued at $2.92 trillion. Nvidia's stock tripled in value to $2.68 trillion on high demand for its chips in AI applications.
Nvidia could soon surpass Apple to become the world's second-most valuable company, as the biggest beneficiary of the surge in adoption of AI applications takes on the iPhone maker that has been the largest Wall Street firm by market value for years.