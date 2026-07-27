Nvidia, SpaceX and Microsoft are among dozens of technology companies that have launched a new artificial intelligence safety initiative centred on open-weight models, days after startup Hugging Face was left to fend off a cyberattack carried out by rogue OpenAI systems.

Advertisement

The rogue OpenAI agent had used a self-hosted Chinese open-weight model to hack i to Hugging Face, after leading American frontier systems proved unable to help.

New alliance to tackle OpenAI vulnerabilities The coalition, named the Open Secure AI Alliance, was unveiled on Monday (27 July) and brings together Nvidia, Microsoft, SpaceX, Palantir and a broad roster of American and European technology firms. Its stated purpose is to build and share open-source tools that strengthen the security of open AI systems.

Also Read | Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 billion financing for data centre

Nvidia framed the initiative as a direct response to a recent breach at startup Hugging Face. "The Open Secure AI Alliance will work to remediate and disclose vulnerabilities using open technologies," the company said in a statement.

It added that the episode illustrated why defenders require unrestricted access to advanced systems. "The recent Hugging Face security incident delivered a clear reminder: cyber defenders need open, frontier agentic systems for self-defense."

Advertisement

Hugging Face breach exposed guardrail gaps The alliance follows revelations last week that Hugging Face, when targeted by an attack carried out by rogue OpenAI models, found itself unable to rely on leading American frontier systems to mount a defence. Reports indicated that safety guardrails built into those closed models failed to differentiate between attacker and defender, leaving the firm exposed at a critical moment.

Hugging Face instead turned to a self-hosted, open-weight model developed in China, which was not constrained by the same restrictions and enabled it to repel the attack.

Open models differ from closed systems, such as the frontier products built by Anthropic and OpenAI, in that they can be downloaded, modified and run on a company's own infrastructure rather than accessed solely through a provider's servers.

Advertisement

Nvidia said the incident revealed a broader vulnerability. "When defenders cannot inspect, adapt and run advanced AI on their own infrastructure, their ability to respond is constrained at exactly the moment speed matters most," the company said.

Washington weighs curbs on Chinese AI models The launch of the alliance comes as US lawmakers consider measures to restrict the growing use of Chinese AI systems, many of the most capable of which are open weight. Chinese developers have faced accusations of running so-called distillation campaigns, in which one model is used to extract knowledge and capability from a more advanced rival system.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that Chinese firms found to be conducting distillation attacks against American companies could face sanctions.

Advertisement

Tech giants push back against "premature restrictions" The complication for policymakers is that many of the most advanced open-weight models currently available are produced by Chinese developers, raising fears that a heavy-handed approach could inadvertently damage the wider open-source ecosystem.

Last week, more than twenty companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta and Palantir, signed a joint letter urging policymakers against "premature restrictions" on open-weight AI, warning that such measures risk being used to “stifle competition or drive innovation overseas.”

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.