Nvidia and OpenAI play down reports of rift. Why they need each other.
Summary
Nvidia and OpenAI are looking to balance a difficult relationship but reports of a breach should be taken with a grain of salt.
Nvidia and OpenAI are rushing to reassure the market that their relationship is still intact. The two companies are balancing a complicated relationship where their success is intertwined but they don’t want to become overreliant on each other.
