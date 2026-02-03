Nvidia and OpenAI play down reports of rift. Why they need each other.

However, Nvidia has plenty of leverage of its own. While the two parties have a memorandum of understanding to build at least 10 gigawatts of computing power, that is set to take years. With OpenAI reportedly planning a huge initial public offering as soon as this year, Nvidia could be taking the chance to signal to its partner that it also has options over where to direct its spending, having recently said it would invest up to $10 billion in AI start-up Anthropic.