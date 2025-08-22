Nvidia orders suppliers to halt production of China-specific H20 AI chips after Beijing crackdown: Report

Nvidia has instructed its component suppliers including Samsung Electronics and Amkor Technology to stop all production related to the H20 AI chip, according to a new report by The Information citing unnamed sources. The order by Nvidia comes shortly after Chinese government urged local companies to stop using the H20 chip.

Notably, both Nvidia and AMD had recently received approval from the US government to resume the supply of lower end AI chip sales to China on the condition that give 15% of cut to related revenue to the government.

"We have made very clear and put to rest that H20 has no security backdoors, there are no such things, there never has, and so hopefully the response that we've given to the Chinese government will be sufficient,"

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had recently insisted that the H20 chipsets were not a ‘national security concern’ for Chinese market.