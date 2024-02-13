Nvidia overtakes Amazon in market value of $1.78 trillion
Nvidia's market value briefly surpassed Amazon's at $1.78 trillion, making it the fourth most valuable US-listed company, driven by the increasing demand for its chips used in AI computing.
Nvidia Corporation briefly overtook Amazon.com Inc. in market value on Monday, February 12, the latest milestone in a stunning rally over the past year fueled by soaring demand for its chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) computing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message