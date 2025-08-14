Nvidia Partner Hon Hai Sees AI Server Sales More Than Doubling

(Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. posted a better-than-projected 27% rise in profit over the June quarter and projected accelerating sales growth from its key AI server business.

Hon Hai, which assembles Nvidia Corp. servers and Apple Inc. iPhones, reported net income of NT$44.36 billion ($1.5 billion) for the period, beating an average analyst projection for NT$36.14 billion. The company, also known as Foxconn, earlier reported a 16% sales increase for the period.

The current quarter will deliver a 170% rise in revenue from servers made for artificial intelligence tasks, Hon Hai projected. They’ve become its growth engine at a time of moribund demand for consumer tech. Hon Hai on Thursday said it now sees business for smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhone assembly, sliding this year instead of holding steady. That segment faces possible tariffs imposed by the US government.

The Taiwanese company gets a significant chunk of revenue from the iPhone maker, and it’s indicated that while overall sales will still grow in 2025, that will be at a slower pace than previously expected.

Hon Hai is navigating abrupt and unpredictable geopolitical shifts while it tries to diversify its manufacturing footprint. It cut its full-year revenue guidance in May, citing potential fallout from a the US-China trade war. President Donald Trump has declared plans for a 100% tariff on semiconductor imports, though he’s promised to exempt companies that move production to the US.

An appreciating Taiwan dollar is also weighing on Hon Hai’s financials. Every NT$1 rise against the greenback on a yearly average will reduce Hon Hai’s revenue by about 3%, its executives have estimated.

