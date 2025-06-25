Nvidia ruffles tech giants with move into cloud computing
Summary
Things are getting awkward for cloud incumbents as the AI chip giant eyes their turf.
Cloud computing generates big profits for Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google. Now that cash cow faces a nascent threat with the rise of artificial-intelligence cloud specialists and a new industry power broker: Nvidia.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story