Amid the recent controversy surrounding Nvidia and its former CEO Jensen Huang, who led the company for 33 years after co-founding it in 1993, a shareholder has written an open letter to the board, suggesting that the decision on Huang's possible return should be left to newly elected directors.

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What did the shareholder say? In a rather lengthy post, which he shared on social media, along with a caption that summarises his letter, the user, Nahas Newman, an appellate lawyer based in Dallas, Texas, called for a special committee of three newly elected directors to decide whether CEO Jensen Huang should return to the company and urged the board not to appoint a permanent CEO until that decision is made.

Newman wrote, "In short, it asks the board to create a special committee of three new directors, elected by shareholders at a special meeting, to decide whether and under what conditions Jensen Huang should return—and to hire no permanent CEO until that committee decides."

He further added, "The current board may be right. It may be wrong. What it cannot be is impartial. All ten sitting directors are defendants in a lawsuit that faults them for, among other things, deferring too much to Jensen. In that suit, they face personal, non-indemnifiable exposure. Keeping Jensen out stands to strengthen their defenses; bringing him back may undermine those defenses. A fiduciary should decline to decide an important question on behalf of his principal when one answer stands to benefit him personally more than the other."

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Newman argued that Nvidia's existing directors could face a conflict of interest while deciding whether Huang should return. They would have to consider not only the impact of such a decision on the company but also how it could affect them personally, particularly in relation to the ongoing lawsuit. He said shareholders deserved a decision made solely in the company's interest.

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He further pointed out that Nvidia's own Code of Conduct requires directors to withdraw from decisions involving potential or actual conflicts of interest. According to the policy, individuals facing such a conflict should not participate in the decision-making process.

The shareholder also recalled that when announcing Huang's departure, the board chairman had cited conduct that went against the company's Code of Conduct. He argued that the board should now hold itself to the same standards.

Also Read | SEC is probing Nvidia amid departure of CEO Jensen Huang

What is the controversy around Jensen Huang and Nvidia? The letter comes amid growing controversy surrounding Huang's departure from Nvidia, which has drawn attention to questions about his conduct, the board's handling of the matter, and the company's leadership going forward.

The controversy began after The New York Times reported that Huang was in a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang, who US intelligence officials suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. Huang denied that Nvidia's chips had been diverted to China in violation of US export controls. However, as scrutiny intensified, he publicly acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues.

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Days later, another report by The New York Times alleged that Huang had also been involved in an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee who reported to him. On November 12, Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as its CEO, with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress appointed as interim CEO as the board began searching for a permanent successor.

Nvidia's board subsequently launched an independent investigation into the matter, with Huang saying he would cooperate with the probe.

Also Read | The Jensen Huang saga has reinvigorated Washington’s China hawks

The shareholder's letter has therefore put the spotlight on Nvidia's board and the role it should play in deciding the company's leadership after Huang's departure. Whether the board considers the proposed special committee remains to be seen.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.