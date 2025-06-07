Nvidia signs pact with Andhra Pradesh govt to foster India's AI ecosystem; Over 500 startups to gain R&D benefit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state is taking bold initiatives to lead India's Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution, referring to the state government's pact with tech giant Nvidia.

On Friday, the southern state and Nvidia inked an agreement to jointly advance the establishment of a proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) university in the state and foster a robust ecosystem through skilling, research, infrastructure development, and startup acceleration.

"Under the leadership of IT Minister Nara Lokesh, we have entered into an MoU with Nvidia to build a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem in the state," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

With support from Nvidia for curriculum and training, 10,000 engineering students will receive skill training over the next two years, he said, adding that 500 AI startups from the southern state will gain access to Nvidia's 'Inception Program' for global exposure and key resources.

Further, plans are underway to establish India's first AI University in collaboration with Nvidia for shaping the infrastructure and research capabilities, said the CM.