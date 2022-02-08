Nvidia, SoftBank call off blockbuster Arm deal

For Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, the proposed acquisition of Arm represented one of his biggest bets to expand beyond the company’s historic niche of making graphics processors used heavily in videogames and for artificial-intelligence calculations and cryptocurrency mining. It came in a year that Nvidia overtook Intel Corp. as America’s biggest semiconductor company by market value and only a few months after Apple said that it was ditching Intel in its Mac computers in favor of its own chip design with Arm ingredients.

