Nvidia stock is on a tear. This ‘next big thing’ can drive more gains.

There were some signs earlier this year that the rally could peter out, with Huang warning about the U.S. government’s “deeply painful" curbs on semiconductor exports to China, but shares have rebounded since the market got over the worst of its tariff fears. They’re now up 19% in 2025, which has helped Nvidia reclaim the title of the world’s most valuable company and put it on the brink of a $4 trillion market capitalization.