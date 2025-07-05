Nvidia stock is on a tear. This ‘next big thing’ can drive more gains.

Nvidia stock has been a gift that keeps on giving for investors in recent years—and robots are the sort of underrated attraction that could keep the rally going.
The shares rose 1.3% Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion—just short of the record $3.195 trillion market cap reached by Apple on Dec.26, 2024. The stock’s rise will be on pause at least until Monday as U.S. markets are closed Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.
CEO Jensen Huang has frequently touted robots as the next big thing, and last month the company unveiled a new humanoid bot called AEON, which it built in collaboration with Swedish industrial tech company Hexagon.
It isn’t just something for science fiction fans—shareholders should take a look at robots, too. Huang said at a conference in Paris last month that humanoid robotics would “potentially be one of the largest industries ever."
Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting annual revenue for Nvidia’s automotive and robotics division, which also includes self-driving cars, to jump to $7.55 billion by the start of the 2030s, up from $1.70 billion last fiscal year. They’ll likely start raising those forecasts if it starts looking like Huang’s bullish prediction will come true.
There were some signs earlier this year that the rally could peter out, with Huang warning about the U.S. government’s “deeply painful" curbs on semiconductor exports to China, but shares have rebounded since the market got over the worst of its tariff fears. They’re now up 19% in 2025, which has helped Nvidia reclaim the title of the world’s most valuable company and put it on the brink of a $4 trillion market capitalization.
History suggests the stock will now take a breather: It rises just 4% on average over the third quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The good news for shareholders is that the final three months of the year have tended to be Nvidia’s best period, with it rising 23% on average.
The stock is sitting pretty anyway, but a major breakthrough in robotics could make the outlook even better.
Write to George Glover at george.glover@dowjones.com