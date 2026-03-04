Nvidia temporarily shuts Dubai offices, Amazon tells employees to work remotely amid tensions in West Asia

Top tech firms, including Nvidia and Amazon, have urged employees in Dubai to work remotely amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend.

Chip giant Nvidia temporarily shut down its Dubai offices and had employees work remotely, according to a CNBC report citing an email sent by CEO Jensen Huang to all employees early Tuesday.

Advertisement

Huang said in his memo that Nvidia’s crisis management team has been “working around the clock and actively supporting affected employees and their families” in the region, including around 6,000 Nvidia employees based in Israel.

Huang was quoted as saying that, as of Tuesday morning, all Nvidia employees affected by the conflict and their immediate families were safe.

“Nvidia has deep roots in the region,” the report quoted Huang. “Thousands of our colleagues live there, and many more across the globe have family and friends affected by these events. Like you, I am watching with great concern for the safety of our Nvidia families.”

Meanwhile, Amazon has instructed all of its corporate employees in the region to work remotely and “follow local government guidelines," the report said.

Advertisement

The e-commerce giant operates corporate offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Turkey and Israel. It also operates warehouses and data centres across the region, as well as “quick commerce outlets” in the UAE to facilitate 15-minute deliveries.

The US State Department on Monday said that Americans should “depart now” from countries via commercial transportation, due to "serious safety risks.” By Tuesday afternoon, the department reported efforts to arrange military and charter flights to evacuate Americans as the region's instability worsened.

(More to come…)