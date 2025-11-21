Nvidia ties up with Foxconn to bring AI to factories and manufacturing lines

Nvidia's Spencer Huang said on Friday the artificial intelligence giant is working with Taiwan contract chip manufacturer Foxconn to bring AI to factories and manufacturing lines.
Huang, a product line manager at Nvidia's leading robotics product and the son of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, made the comments at Foxconn's tech day.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
