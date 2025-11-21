Nvidia ties up with Foxconn to bring AI to factories and manufacturing lines

Nvidia's Spencer Huang said on Friday the artificial intelligence giant is working with Taiwan contract chip manufacturer Foxconn to bring AI to factories and manufacturing lines.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Nvidia and Foxconn tie up in major AI pact
Nvidia and Foxconn tie up in major AI pact(AP)

Nvidia's Spencer Huang said on Friday the artificial intelligence giant is working with Taiwan contract chip manufacturer Foxconn to bring AI to factories and manufacturing lines.

Huang, a product line manager at Nvidia's leading robotics product and the son of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, made the comments at Foxconn's tech day.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

ManufacturingArtificial Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsNvidia ties up with Foxconn to bring AI to factories and manufacturing lines
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.