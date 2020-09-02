Nvidia updates GPU lineup with faster and more power efficient RTX 30 series

The base variant, RTX 3070, starting at ₹51,000, comes with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. According to Nvidia, it is 60% faster than its predecessor, RTX 2070. The mid-variant RTX 3080 will start at ₹71,000 and comes with 10GB DDR6X RAM. It is up to 2x faster than the RTX 2080. The top-of-the-line RTX 3090 will cost ₹1,52,000. It has a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design that is up to 10x quieter than the Titan series RTX and keeps the GPU cooler by up to 30 degree celsius. It has a 24GB GDDR6X RAM and is 50% faster than Titan RTX, claims Nvidia.