Nvidia vs. everybody else: Competition mounts against the top AI chip company

In July, Nvidia surpassed $4 trillion in market value, the first company on the planet to do so. Five months later, it briefly topped $5 trillion, before fears of a bubble swept through the AI industry. Nvidia’s share price, like that of most of its rivals, fell a bit closer to earth. Even with the correction, the company is worth more than twice its nearest competitor, Broadcom, which is valued at $1.8 trillion.