Nvidia has warned customers that a proposed US legislation targeting Chinese companies' remote access to its artificial intelligence (AI) chips could expose both the chipmaker and buyers to legal action, CNBC reported on Tuesday (November 17), citing sources familiar with the matter.

The chipmaker had communicated with buyers in recent months about the proposed Remote Access Security Act (RASA), cautioning that it would give the US government broader powers to regulate access to cloud computing services in the same way as physical hardware exports, the report said.

The legislation could expose Nvidia and companies purchasing its chips to legal risks if Chinese firms access the technology through overseas data centres.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Remote Access Security Act (RASA)? ⌵ RASA is proposed US legislation that would give the Commerce Department greater authority to restrict Chinese companies from accessing advanced American AI chips through overseas data centres. It aims to regulate remote cloud access more like physical hardware exports. 2 Why is the US targeting Chinese access to AI chips through overseas data centres? ⌵ US regulators are concerned that Chinese companies could bypass export restrictions by renting computing capacity from data centres outside the United States. The proposed measures seek to close that potential loophole and protect US national security. 3 Could Nvidia and chip buyers face legal risks under RASA? ⌵ According to the report, Nvidia warned customers that the proposed law could expose both the chipmaker and buyers to legal action if Chinese firms access the technology through overseas data centres. 4 Has the Remote Access Security Act passed? ⌵ The bill passed the US House of Representatives in January but had not yet cleared the Senate, according to the article. 5 How is Nvidia limiting Chinese access to its GPUs? ⌵ According to CNBC, Nvidia indicated it would not sell chips to customers who rent out more than 50% of their GPUs to Chinese companies.

Amid growing scrutiny from US lawmakers over China's access to advanced AI chips, Nvidia has also indicated that it would not sell chips to customers who rent out more than 50% of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies, according to CNBC.

Currently, US regulators have limited powers to restrict access to advanced chips through cloud services hosted outside the country. This has raised concerns in Washington that Chinese companies could bypass export restrictions by renting computing capacity from overseas data centres.

RASA seeks to address this gap by giving the US Commerce Department greater authority to prevent Chinese companies from renting overseas data centre capacity to access advanced American AI chips.

The bill passed the US House of Representatives in January but has yet to clear the Senate.

The proposed legislation comes as President Donald Trump's administration steps up efforts to restrict China's access to advanced American computing technology and maintain the US lead in the global AI race.

US is tightening remote access to advanced AI chips The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has issued an interim final rule on November 16 to tighten controls on remote access to advanced superintelligence (SI) chips and servers, aiming to prevent restrictions on sensitive American technology from being bypassed through data centres in third countries.

The rule, drafted at the direction of the US Treasury Department and the National Security Council, seeks to align safeguards governing remote access to advanced computing capabilities with existing restrictions on the physical export of sensitive US technology.

The BIS said rapid advances in cloud computing and superintelligence infrastructure have made it increasingly possible to access advanced American computing resources remotely, including through data centres located outside countries subject to US export restrictions.

The new rule aims to close these potential loopholes while allowing legitimate commercial use of American technology and protecting US national security.

Nvidia sets up board committee to oversee national security, export controls Nvidia has formed a new board committee to oversee national security and export control matters as the US government moves to restrict China's access to the company's advanced chips.

The committee will be chaired by board member and former Goldman Sachs executive Suzanne Nora Johnson, with directors Stephen Neal and John Dabiri also serving as members, the company said on Tuesday.

The move is among the first changes under interim CEO Colette Kress, who was appointed last week following Jensen Huang's resignation.

Bessent also suggested that other senior Nvidia executives should face scrutiny over the company's compliance with US export controls and alleged diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

"I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?" Bessent told Fox News.

His remarks raise questions about Nvidia's internal oversight and whether the company adequately enforced restrictions on the sale of advanced chips to China.