Nvidia was a bit too amped up

So a breather seems due, even with a strong gaming cycle still ahead. The company’s new Ampere gaming chips are flying off the shelves, with Chief Financial Officer Collette Kress saying on the company’s conference call that several key retail partners “sold out instantly." Nvidia’s gaming business also should be helped by strong holiday demand for the Nintendo Switch console, which uses its processors. Finally, the company said sales of its core data center processors also will grow in the quarter, explaining that the projected sequential decline was more due to the recently acquired Mellanox business.