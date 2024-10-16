Nvidia will dominate Big Tech’s earnings season again

Apple, meanwhile, is grappling with what looks like a disappointing launch of its first AI smartphone, with several analysts estimating weak initial demand for the iPhone 16 family that went on sale last month. And while Apple isn’t engaged in the same capital expenditure race as the others due to its hardware-centric business model, it too sees generative AI as a massive opportunity and is spending accordingly. Apple’s research and development expenses are expected to hit a new record of $31.5 billion for the fiscal year ended September, up nearly 6% from the previous year despite an estimated revenue gain of less than 2% in that time, according to FactSet estimates.