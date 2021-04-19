Subscribe
Nvidia's $40 billion deal for Arm faces UK national-security probe

Nvidia’s $40 billion deal for Arm faces UK national-security probe

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
19 Apr 2021 STU WOO, The Wall Street Journal

  • Proposed acquisition of chip designer from SoftBank is already undergoing antitrust review

The U.K. government is starting a national-security review of Nvidia Corp.’s $40 billion deal to buy British chip designer Arm from SoftBank Group Corp., raising a new hurdle for an industry-reshaping proposal facing significant regulatory scrutiny around the world.

U.K. Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden on Monday invoked a little-used power to order the country’s antitrust agency to investigate the merger’s national-security implications and deliver a report by July 30. The secretary can eventually clear the deal, with or without conditions, or nix it.

