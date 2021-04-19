Nvidia’s $40 billion deal for Arm faces UK national-security probe
- Proposed acquisition of chip designer from SoftBank is already undergoing antitrust review
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The U.K. government is starting a national-security review of Nvidia Corp.’s $40 billion deal to buy British chip designer Arm from SoftBank Group Corp., raising a new hurdle for an industry-reshaping proposal facing significant regulatory scrutiny around the world.
U.K. Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden on Monday invoked a little-used power to order the country’s antitrust agency to investigate the merger’s national-security implications and deliver a report by July 30. The secretary can eventually clear the deal, with or without conditions, or nix it.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.