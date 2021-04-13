Nvidia’s ambitions could twist its own arm

By comparison, the Grace CPU won’t be affecting sales for a long while. Nvidia doesn’t even expect to begin shipping the chip until sometime in 2023, and the company said Monday that the high-powered processor would serve only a niche segment of the market. But the prospect still makes Intel and AMD investors nervous—and rightly so. Nvidia’s graphics chips are a major component in state-of-the-art data centers, given their prowess at artificial intelligence applications. That segment now generates nearly $7 billion a year in revenue for the company, compared with just $339 million five years prior. Wall Street has responded by making Nvidia the second-most-valuable company in the chip space globally, with a market value more than 40% above that of the much larger Intel.

