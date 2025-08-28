Nvidia's ambitious H20 chip sees no buyer in China for second quarter: Why does it matter? Explained

Shares of Nvidia extended losses during early trade on Thursday as investors were underwhelmed as the Jensen Huang-led tech giant recorded no China sales revenue for H20 chips despite beating Wall Street expectations.

Nvidia reported its Q2 results on Wednesday but included no H20 chip revenue to China. This comes at a time when the AI chipmaker has been navigating trade restrictions on H20 shipments to China since April.

Nvidia stock price dipped around 4 per cent on Wednesday and further fell 1.55 per cent to $178.79 per share amid investor disappointment.

Understanding the H20 factor In July, the Trump administration started to issue licences for approved Chinese buyers, with Nvidia saying that few of its customers in China had received them.

Despite this, the H20 chip revenue was not included in Nvidia's Q2 revenue as there were no China-based customers.

However, the company noted that some H20 chip inventory was sold outside of China in the second quarter, which added $180 million to its topline.

Nvidia developed the H20 chips specifically for export to China to address US concerns that its top-tier chips could be used for weapons development or AI applications in the rival nation.

Further, Nvidia has said that nothing concrete has come out of Donald Trump's plan to allow the company to sell certain AI chips to approved Chinese buyers while giving his administration a 15 per cent cut.

“To date the USG has not publicised a regulation codifying such requirement,” Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said on the company’s earnings call.

The AI chipmaker will also not include H20 chips in the forecast for the current quarter, even as it estimated that $2 billion to $5 billion worth of H20 chips will be shipped to China given ‘geopolitical’ issues are solved.

Nvidia Q2 earnings Nvidia posted profit of $26.4 billion on record revenue of $46.7 billion in the recently ended quarter, driven by intense demand for chips from major tech companies powering AI datacenter computing.

The earnings report comes amid market worries about an AI spending bubble that could burst and hurt the chip giant's fortunes.

Nvidia serves as a bellwether for the AI market and became the first company to reach $4 trillion in market value last July.