Nvidia’s big show hits its marks but plays to tough crowd

Rivals will have a hard time closing that distance. Nvidia’s financial muscle is unmatched in the chip sector with nearly $61 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flow, triple that of Broadcom and 25 times as large as Advanced Micro Devices, or AMD. Nvidia also seems to have plenty of room to throttle up its own investment; the company’s annual R&D outlay is only 10% of revenue, compared with an 18% average for chip companies on the PHLX Semiconductor Index, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.