Nvidia's Blackwell GPU may reach Indian shores as early as October
Shouvik Das 3 min read 19 Mar 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Summary
- Yotta Data Services has an existing deal with Nvidia to source over 16,000 GPUs spread over two fiscal years. The entire order between Yotta and Nvidia is expected to be worth nearly $1 billion.
San Jose: India could be among the top priority markets for Nvidia's newly announced ‘Blackwell’ GPUs, with the first shipment expected as early as October.
