Nvidia's bosses have $900 million insurance cover. How does Jensen Huang's scandal expose a gap?

Nvidia has set aside insurance cover worth up to $900 million to protect its top executives and board members if they face lawsuits. But there is a catch: the company itself does not appear to have similar protection, potentially leaving it to pay hefty legal bills if shareholders take it to court.

The unusual arrangement has come into focus after Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang stepped down amid his reported extra marital affair with ‘Chinese spy’ Alice Huang.

Nvidia is already facing a proposed shareholder lawsuit accusing both the company and Jensen Huang of making misleading statements about his relationship with Alice Huang, a woman whom US authorities believe was working as a Chinese spy.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does Nvidia’s $900 million insurance policy cover? ⌵ The policy covers the personal assets and legal expenses of Nvidia’s directors and executives if they face certain lawsuits. It does not appear to provide equivalent protection for Nvidia itself. 2 Could Nvidia have to pay its own legal costs in a shareholder lawsuit? ⌵ Yes. If Nvidia is sued and the company has to pay legal expenses or damages, it may have to bear those costs without the company-level insurance protection described in the report. 3 Why are shareholders suing Nvidia and Jensen Huang? ⌵ The proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Nvidia and Huang of making false or misleading statements about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. The allegations are claims made by shareholders. 4 Is it unusual for Nvidia’s insurance to cover executives but not the company? ⌵ Yes. The article says it is normal for large public companies to insure both executives and the business, and that executive-only cover is relatively rare. 5 Who arranged Nvidia’s $900 million executive insurance cover? ⌵ The policy was purchased through insurance broker Aon. Beazley, AIG and Chubb were among the insurers.

According to Financial Times report citing two people familiar with Nvidia's insurance arrangements, the company has protection for its executives but not for its own finances against certain lawsuits. This could become an expensive problem if more legal claims are filed against the chipmaker.

Nvidia's $900 million insurance cover: What does it actually protect? Large companies usually buy insurance to protect themselves and their senior executives against lawsuits linked to business decisions, public statements or alleged wrongdoing.

Nvidia, however, appears to have taken a different route. Its $900 million policy covers the personal assets and legal expenses of its directors and executives. It does not provide the same protection to the company itself.

Also Read | Who are the two investors urging Nvidia board to consider return of Jensen Huang

In simple terms, if an executive is sued over decisions made while running the company, the insurance can help cover the legal costs. But if Nvidia itself is sued and ordered to pay damages, the company may have to bear those expenses without this insurance protection.

The policy was purchased through insurance broker Aon, with Beazley, AIG and Chubb among the insurers.

Why could Nvidia face a costly legal battle? The timing is significant because shareholders have already filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Nvidia and former CEO Jensen Huang.

They have accused Nvidia and its Jensen Huang of making false or misleading statements about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang.

Nvidia's shares fell 4.3% on Thursday, wiping nearly $200 billion off its market value.

A sharp fall in a Nvidia's share price can also trigger lawsuits from investors. Shareholders may argue that they lost money because the company or its executives failed to disclose important information or made misleading statements.

Without insurance covering the Nvidia's own legal costs and potential payouts, the chipmaker could face a much bigger financial burden if such cases emerge.

Most big companies insure themselves against lawsuits too Nvidia's decision to leave out company-level protection is unusual, particularly for a business of its size.

A 2018 survey by insurance broker WTW found that 91% of public companies had standalone insurance covering directors and officers. More than 80% had policies that also protected the company itself.

Insurance experts say large US companies generally buy broader cover because lawsuits against businesses and their executives are common.

Aaron Le Marquer, head of insurance policyholder disputes at law firm Stewarts, told Financial Times it was normal for public companies to have insurance protecting both their executives and the business. Most large US companies also buy additional cover for the company itself.

Bryan Boyle, head of financial lines at insurer MSIG, said large US companies typically purchased all three types of protection, with insurance limits running into hundreds of millions of dollars.