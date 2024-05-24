Nvidia's China chip strategy stumbles: H20 discounted below Huawei rival
The flattening prices underscore the challenges Nvidia's China business faces amid U.S. sanctions on AI chip exports and heightened competition, casting a cloud over its future in a market that contributed 17% to its revenue for fiscal 2024.
Nvidia's most advanced AI chip it developed for the China market has got off to a weak start, with abundant supply forcing it to be priced below a rival chip from Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to sources familiar with the matter.