An investigation by CBS News found that Nvidia is selling some of its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to at least two US-based companies that are actually controlled by Chinese-owned firms.

The details of the investigation emerged after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO after he had resigned over claims of extramarital affairs, one with Alice Huang, a suspected "Chinese spy." However, US authorities previously said that they do not possess any evidence of Alice Huang being directed by Chinese intelligence to spy on the Nvidia founder.

The latest investigation by the CBS News raises concerns over efforts to prevent sensitive technology from reaching countries considered rivals of the US.

What did the investigation reveal? Details here According to the CBS News investigation, one of Nvidia's "preferred partners" is a California-based company owned by a Chinese firm. Records examined by the news organisation show that the company's chief executive is a graduate of a Chinese military university. Another California-based company was renamed after its Chinese-owned parent firm was blacklisted, the report added.

The investigation found that some of these US-based companies with Chinese ownership have subsequently leased or sold the advanced AI chips to other companies in Southeast Asia.

CBS News reported that the complex nature of the global computer chip export industry, along with multiple layers of ownership and supply chains, has made it difficult to establish the extent to which sensitive Nvidia chips may be reaching China.

C4ADS, also known as the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, examined corporate filings and other ownership records at the request of CBS News. The investigation drew on dozens of corporate filings, court records and an examination of Nvidia's corporate relationships dating back to 2023.

The report also placed the findings in the context of the ongoing investigation into Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed, which is being investigated by the US Justice Department over allegations that it circumvented export restrictions to obtain computer chips for use by China.

The two companies and sales to China

CBS News reported that national security and trade experts view the Megaspeed case as only one part of the broader issue surrounding the transfer of Nvidia chips to China.

According to the CBS News report, Nvidia recorded nearly $20 billion in sales to China last year. While the company can sell graphics cards for personal computers and lower-powered server chips in the Chinese market without special licences, exports of its most advanced chips are subject to strict US controls.

The report noted that some of Nvidia's high-end Blackwell chips, which are restricted from being exported to China, have nevertheless reached Chinese hands, according to recent reporting.

About RiCloud AI One of the companies examined by CBS News is RiCloud AI, a data centre company based in San Jose, California. The company is listed by Nvidia as a "preferred partner" in the US, a status that provides preferential access to high-end chips used to develop advanced AI models.

Although Nvidia's public filings classify the transactions as sales to RiCloud AI Inc., a US-based company, CBS News found that its parent firm, Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited, is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The investigation found that Yuxing's chief executive and co-owner, Cong Yu, holds a degree in National Defense Mobilization from the People's Liberation Army Command College, an institution run by the Chinese military. Yu also heads a related RiCloud company in California.

Yuxing's chairman, Li Qiang, previously served as chairman of data firm Global Switch Holdings, which was dropped as a data centre provider by Australia's Department of Defense in June 2024 over national security concerns.

The US government has not accused RiCloud or Yuxing of any wrongdoing, the report noted.

CBS News further reported that RiCloud AI secured partner status with Nvidia by December 2025, around 10 weeks after its incorporation, and subsequently became a preferred cloud partner.

The arrangement gives the company priority access to advanced chips, Nvidia's software and technical support. Nvidia did not respond to questions from CBS News about the background checks it conducted before granting the company this status.

The investigation also examined RiCloud AI's customers, including a Taiwan-based company primarily known for selling whisky. Earlier this year, RiCloud signed a USD 120 million agreement to lease 300 Nvidia B300 servers to the company.

The Taiwan-based firm, Agencia Comercial Spirits, was a small whisky importer with a net income of USD 609,000 in 2025 when it listed on the Nasdaq as an AI company. This year, it made commitments for AI data centre-related deals worth between USD 488 million and USD 598 million after Li was appointed as its chairman.

Agencia did not respond to a request for comment. In a February press release announcing its entry into the data centre business, the company described the move as "part of a broader review of strategic opportunities outside its core whisky business."

About Aivres Another company examined in the investigation is Aivres, a California-based firm listed on Nvidia's website as an "elite" compute partner, the highest tier of relationship with the chipmaker.

CBS News reported that Aivres was formerly known as Inspur, the same name as its Chinese parent company. After Inspur group companies in China were added to a US federal blacklist in March 2023 over security concerns, the California subsidiary changed its name. Aivres itself is not on the blacklist and continues to maintain its relationship with Nvidia.

Aivres manufactures data centre servers containing Nvidia chips. According to a New York Times analysis of trade records published two months ago, the company exported at least $5.6 billion worth of advanced technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026.

Around $3 billion of those exports involved computers containing Nvidia's Blackwell chips, which are restricted from being exported to China, the newspaper reported.

The New York Times analysis further found that the servers were supplied to two Malaysian companies, Megaspeed and Aolani, which provide cloud-based AI services to Chinese firms Alibaba and ByteDance.

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company where Alice Huang, described in the report as a close associate of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, held a senior executive position, was blacklisted by the US government this week. The move followed allegations linked to the company's procurement of restricted chips. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing.

The report also noted that the Pentagon placed Alibaba on a blacklist in June, alleging that the company used advanced chips to assist the Chinese military. Alibaba has denied the allegation and challenged the designation in court, securing a preliminary injunction last month.

According to the US government, servers manufactured by Inspur, Aivres' parent company, are used by China's military. Aivres did not respond to requests for comment from CBS News.

The investigation also identified another Nvidia "elite" partner in the US, 2CRSi, in connection with a separate chip-smuggling case involving a California businessman. The company has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, businessman Greg Lui was indicted in the US over allegations that he smuggled export-controlled chips to China through Malaysia and Singapore in 2023 and 2024. Lui has pleaded not guilty.

Records reviewed by CBS News link Lui to 2CRSi, a US-based branch of a French-owned company that manufactures AI data servers and is listed as an Nvidia elite partner.

According to the indictment, Lui's company purchased 100 H100 servers, valued at more than USD 22 million, from an unnamed manufacturer. The servers required an export licence.

CBS News reported that 2CRSi's website lists Lui's firm, Topmost Corp., as an "authorized partner", while Topmost's website described Lui as an "authorized reseller of … 2CRSi."

The indictment does not accuse Nvidia of having any knowledge of the arrangement.

In a letter to shareholders this month, 2CRSi said it had received a grand jury subpoena from the office of the US federal prosecutor in Los Angeles concerning "a customer that we ourselves had reported to the authorities." The company has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The report also noted that 2CRSi's US revenue fell from USD 201 million to USD 4.7 million this year.

Apart from 2CRSi, Lui had listed California-based Super Micro Computer Inc. among his customers. In March, the US Justice Department accused Super Micro's co-founder of involvement in an alleged scheme to smuggle servers worth USD 2.5 billion to Chinese customers through a Southeast Asian company.

The co-founder and former board member, Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw, has denied the charges. His alleged associate, described as a fixer, pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors last month.

Super Micro said those involved "no longer have any relationship with Supermicro" and maintained that its current executives had no knowledge of the alleged smuggling scheme.

'A wake-up call' Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at C4ADS, a Washington-based global security nonprofit specialising in identifying sanctions violations and smuggling through public data, including corporate filings and satellite imagery, described the findings as a warning about accountability and enforcement.

"It is a wake-up call for accountability, for properly resourcing the enforcement bodies, and for every leading private-sector tech company to map where it is exposed," Kondi said.