Nvidia is facing fresh questions over its China business after short seller Muddy Waters raised concerns about possible links between former senior executive Ajay “Jay” Puri and a former Super Micro Computer (Supermicro) employee accused of involvement in the alleged diversion of Nvidia chips to China.

Muddy Waters' report adds to growing scrutiny of the US chipmaker, which is already facing bearish bets from prominent investors, including Michael Burry, even as it reports record financial growth.

In a report titled Nvidia: More China, published late Tuesday in US, Muddy Waters examined publicly available photographs featuring former Nvidia executive Ajay “Jay” Puri alongside a woman identified as Cenly Chen, who appears as Cenly Puri in some images.

The short seller questioned whether she was the same Cenly Chen who previously worked as Supermicro’s chief growth officer. However, the report did not establish that the two were the same person.

Muddy Waters report raises questions over Nvidia executive’s China links The report referred to an October shareholder complaint against Supermicro, which alleged that Chen had managed purchases of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and their allocation to customers. The complaint further claimed she was aware of illegal sales to China.

Muddy Waters acknowledged that the allegations were civil claims that had not been proven. Chen has not been criminally charged by any government.

Ajay Puri, who served as Nvidia’s executive vice-president of worldwide field operations, stepped down from his executive position in June 2026 and became a senior adviser. Before his departure, he was Nvidia's third-highest-ranking executive.

Supermicro rejected suggestions that Chen had controlled its dealings with Nvidia. In a statement to the South China Morning Post on Wednesday, the company said she "did not manage Supermicro's relationship with Nvidia and did not decide how Nvidia GPUs were distributed to customers".

It added that Chen had voluntarily left the company in early 2026 after 18 years to become chief executive of AI infrastructure firm ChronoScale.

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Muddy Waters also said it planned to begin covering a substantial majority, and potentially all, of its Nvidia short positions after publishing the report. It described the move as a risk-management decision rather than a shift in its underlying assessment Nvidia.

Michael Burry, other short sellers question Nvidia’s China exposure

View full Image View full Image Michael Burry said in a Sunday newsletter that he continued to hold put options on Nvidia. These financial instruments can gain value when a company's shares decline.

Michael Burry, whose bet against the US housing market before the 2008 financial crisis inspired the film The Big Short, said in a Sunday newsletter that he continued to hold put options on Nvidia. These financial instruments can gain value when a company's shares decline.

Michael Burry also questioned changes to Nvidia's geographic revenue disclosures, arguing that they made it harder to determine where its chips were ultimately being installed and used.

Another short seller, Culper Research, disclosed a bearish position on May 13, highlighting Nvidia's China exposure and its relationship with Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed.

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The firm argued that Nvidia's exposure to Chinese demand was greater than its public disclosures suggested, while stressing that its position was not a bet against artificial intelligence.

The US Justice Department is now leading a criminal investigation into Megaspeed over possible export-control violations. Nvidia had placed the company on its no-sell list in June 2025 after investigators requested sales records.

Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, saying it conducts legitimate and lawful business. It has also hired external legal advisers to examine reports concerning its operations and supply chain.

Nvidia stops licensed AI chip shipments to China The scrutiny comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia, which has also stopped shipping licensed Hopper-generation data centre processors to China.

Interim chief executive Colette Kress said during Tuesday's earnings call that Nvidia had sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper products to China in the quarter ended October 25. However, the company has no further shipments included in its current revenue guidance.

"We are no longer shipping licenced Hopper data centre products to China," Kress said, without explaining whether the suspension would be permanent.

The Hopper family includes the H200, one of Nvidia's powerful processors used to train and run advanced AI models.

Despite the mounting questions, Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $115.8 billion, a 103% increase from a year earlier. Kress also raised the company's revenue growth outlook for the 2028 financial year to around 75%, up from approximately 70%.

Its shares rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, recovering from a 0.4% decline during the regular session.