Nvidia’s coming year will be a turbulent one

Investors will likely shake it off. The company’s previous report in August sparked an even bigger selloff, yet the shares have rebounded 24% since. But such volatility will likely be the new normal for Nvidia as it heads into a new year with a hotly anticipated new product line that is also so complex it will be constrained by supply and production challenges. There is also growing uncertainty about more tariffs and other potential roadblocks from the incoming Trump administration that could further hobble Nvidia’s sales in China, where it is already restricted from selling its most sophisticated chips.