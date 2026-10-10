Nvidia’s corporate communications chief Anna Soellner quits after 4 months: Who is she?

Anna Soellner, Nvidia's head of corporate communications, has left the company after approximately four months in the role, according to Business Insider.

Anna Soellner joined the chipmaker around June, according to her LinkedIn profile, as the company experienced rapid growth driven by demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

During her brief tenure, Nvidia announced a nearly $13 billion acquisition of Hugging Face and reported quarterly revenue of $96 billion.

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"I'm honored to help tell the story of one of the world's most consequential companies alongside an extraordinary communications and marketing team," Soellner wrote on LinkedIn when announcing her joining.

Soellner was brought on board to help oversee the company's communications as Nvidia faced increasing public scrutiny amid the global AI boom. She reported to Mylene Mangalindan, Nvidia's vice president of corporate communications, Axios reported in July.

Eight-year stint at Reddit before Nvidia Before joining Nvidia, Soellner spent more than eight years at Reddit, where she served as vice president of communications.

During her tenure, she helped lead the social media company's communications strategy, including around its initial public offering (IPO) in 2024.

Her departure from Nvidia marks a brief stint at the chipmaker after a lengthy career at Reddit.

Earlier roles in communications and government Before joining Reddit, Soellner held senior communications positions at the Motion Picture Association and the Center for American Progress.

She also served as a senior adviser at the US Treasury Department, adding government experience to her background in corporate and public affairs communications.

Her exit comes as Nvidia continues to navigate heightened attention surrounding the AI industry, its business expansion and its financial performance.

Nvidia's big play: Key facts Upcoming Earnings and Market Targets Nvidia is gearing up to release its quarterly financial performance on or around November 18. Wall Street analysts anticipate earnings per share of approximately $2.38 alongside revenues reaching roughly $104.19 billion, while price targets for the stock remain clustered around the low to mid $300 range.

Strategic Chips and Infrastructure Expansion To expand ecosystem interoperability, Nvidia plans to invest in d-Matrix, an emerging maker of specialized AI server chips designed to improve cross-vendor hardware compatibility. Beyond direct investments, Nvidia stands at the center of an unprecedented infrastructure financing surge, which could drive external capital allocations for AI compute to nearly $1.5 trillion by 2028 and sustain long-term chip demand.