Nvidia’s fat margins are Google and AMD’s opportunity

How lucrative? Nvidia has generated a little over $110 billion in operating income over the last four quarters. That equates to about 59 cents of operating profit for every dollar of revenue, far above what any other chip company on the PHLX Semiconductor Index commanded over the same period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. TSMC—the Taiwan manufacturing powerhouse that actually makes most of Nvidia’s chips—produced an operating margin of just under 50% for the same period, while the average for companies on the index is around 25%.