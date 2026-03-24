Human-level artificial intelligence is already here, at least according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. But it’s not exactly what most people would want from the technology.
Nvidia’s Huang says human-level AI has arrived. Don’t get too excited.
SummaryNvidia stock has flatlined in recent months but CEO Jensen Huang is positive about the potential of artificial intelligence.
Human-level artificial intelligence is already here, at least according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. But it’s not exactly what most people would want from the technology.
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