Nvidia’s Huang to Meet Chinese Leaders While AI Curbs Deepen

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang will meet with senior Chinese officials in Beijing next week, signaling the company’s commitment to a vast market Washington is increasingly seeking to isolate.

Advertisement

The chief executive officer is seeking discussions with leaders including the commerce minister, a person familiar with the situation said. Huang is planning those meetings while attending the International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing next week, the person said, asking to remain anonymous discussing a plan still in flux. That conference is one of the Chinese government’s signature events, and has featured the likes of Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook in the past.

Huang, who’s been vocal about the need for US companies to access the world’s largest semiconductor market, is a frequent visitor to China. He’s returning to the country at a sensitive time for the company, which has become ensnared in a broader US-China tech conflict as the foremost producer of chips for AI development.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what Huang intends to address with Chinese officials. Nvidia representatives declined to comment on his agenda. A commerce ministry spokesperson said the agency had no information to share, when asked about Huang’s visit. A representative for the conference organizers declined to comment. The Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday that Huang planned to meet top officials during the expo in Beijing.

Nvidia’s CEO this year branded Washington’s efforts to stall Beijing’s semiconductor ambitions a failure, arguing that the US should ease technology export curbs because they hand local rivals like Huawei Technologies Co. an unfair advantage. The company is now barred from selling all but its lower-end, gaming-focused graphics processors in China.

Any relaxing of restrictions would benefit Nvidia. It made history this week as the first company to hit $4 trillion of market value, a testament to its central role in providing the hardware for a post-ChatGPT AI infrastructure building boom.

Advertisement

Still, Washington remains intent on pursuing a campaign to choke off China’s access to cutting-edge technology. The Trump administration has drafted plans to restrict shipments of AI chips to Malaysia and Thailand, part of an effort to crack down on suspected semiconductor smuggling into China.

Nvidia said in May — before the latest curbs — it expects to lose out on $8 billion of sales this quarter because of US restrictions generally. It plans to design and sell a new, lower-end AI chip for China this year that won’t run afoul of those regulations, the Financial Times reported.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com