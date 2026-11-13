Nvidia’s leadership vacuum: Can Colette Kress protect its AI dominance after Jensen Huang’s exit? Expert decodes

Nvidia, the chipmaker at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom, faces a crucial leadership transition following the sudden resignation of co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang. With chief financial officer Colette Kress stepping in as interim CEO, investors will be watching whether the company can maintain its technological leadership and growth momentum without the man who led it for 33 years.

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Huang, 63, resigned on Thursday following revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China. He also relinquished his board seat. Nvidia did not provide a reason for his departure.

Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 after nearly 25 years at companies including Cisco and Microsoft, will lead the company while its board searches for a successor. The board has also named Harvey Jones, a former chief executive of chip design software firm Synopsys, as its chair.

Colette Kress takes charge as Nvidia faces leadership uncertainty

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is leading Nvidia after Jensen Huang’s resignation? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. Kress joined the company in 2013. 2 Can Nvidia maintain its AI dominance without Jensen Huang? ⌵ Nvidia’s position is supported by strong demand for AI computing, its CUDA software ecosystem and relationships with major cloud providers. The transition’s longer-term impact will depend on the company’s ability to sustain growth, maintain its technological advantage and execute its AI strategy. 3 Why did Nvidia shares fall after Jensen Huang resigned? ⌵ Investors reacted to concerns about leadership continuity, corporate governance and Nvidia’s future direction. The change also added uncertainty as investors reassessed the company’s valuation and growth prospects. 4 What will investors watch as Colette Kress leads Nvidia? ⌵ Investors will assess whether the transition affects product development, customer relationships or Nvidia’s broader AI infrastructure strategy. The company’s upcoming earnings announcement is also expected to help gauge its underlying business strength. 5 Could Nvidia’s leadership transition make its stock more volatile? ⌵ Yes. The article says Nvidia could face continued share-price volatility as investors reassess its valuation and wait for greater clarity on succession and business direction.

The leadership change comes at a critical time for Nvidia, whose processors have become central to the development of artificial intelligence models following the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022. Huang was also a close informal adviser to US President Donald Trump on AI.

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The immediate market reaction highlighted investor concerns. Nvidia shares fell as much as 13% following the announcement before recovering some losses to close 4.3% lower. The stock has also been under pressure for weeks amid questions about the potential for a bubble in the AI sector.

Viram Shah of Vested said Huang's resignation marks a significant leadership transition for Nvidia, given his role in establishing the company's position at the centre of the global AI industry.

"The immediate market reaction, with shares falling around 10% in pre-market trading, reflects concerns around leadership continuity, corporate governance and the future direction of the business," Shah said.

Nvidia's AI dominance offers some cushion against leadership change However, Shah said investors need to distinguish between uncertainty surrounding the leadership change and the company's underlying business fundamentals.

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"Nvidia’s competitive position is supported by strong demand for AI computing, its established CUDA software ecosystem and relationships with major cloud providers. These advantages are unlikely to disappear overnight," he said.

The appointment of Kress provides some continuity, but investors will closely assess how the company manages the transition, Shah said.

The company's board has said its operations and product roadmap are expected "to continue without interruption".

Product development, customer relationships key to Nvidia's next phase

In the near term, Nvidia could face continued share price volatility as investors reassess its valuation and the possible implications of the leadership change for its growth strategy.

"The more important question is whether the transition affects product development, customer relationships and Nvidia’s broader investments across the AI ecosystem," Shah said.

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"Given Huang’s central role in these areas, the market may attach a higher risk premium to the stock until there is greater clarity," he added.

The scale of Nvidia's influence on the broader market makes the transition particularly significant. Its shares have fallen 30.5% since hitting a record high on October 6, contributing to the S&P 500's decline from its own record. Last year, Nvidia was the biggest contributor to the index's gains, with more than twice the impact of Alphabet, the second-highest contributor.

Earnings announcement to test investor confidence Shah said Nvidia's long-term performance will ultimately depend on its ability to sustain earnings growth, maintain its technological advantage and execute its AI infrastructure strategy.

"The upcoming earnings announcement will be particularly important in helping investors separate the immediate leadership-related uncertainty from the underlying strength of the business," he said.

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About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.